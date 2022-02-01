Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Gap Down to $174.65

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $174.65, but opened at $171.00. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $169.45, with a volume of 16,407 shares.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $11,494,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

