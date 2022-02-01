Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.94.

Shares of SWK opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

