SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings per share of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SRAX by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,711. SRAX has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

