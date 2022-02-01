Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at 11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 11.22. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.10.

