Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAVE stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

