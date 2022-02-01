Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $92,149.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,111,939,819 coins and its circulating supply is 69,145,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

