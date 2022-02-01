SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 537,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 89,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.