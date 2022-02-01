SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) versus The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Critical Analysis

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03% The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93%

8.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.11 $3.37 million $0.22 5.36 The OLB Group $9.77 million 2.01 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.92

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SPAR Group beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

