Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.