Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after acquiring an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $414.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.40 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

