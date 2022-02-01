Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.