Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

