Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,493,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 864,933 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

