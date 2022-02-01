Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.