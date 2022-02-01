Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head to Head Comparison

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 9 4 0 2.21 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.93 -$3.11 billion ($3.28) -1.34 Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 16.79 -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -12.73

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -55.08% 324.52% 10.10% Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

