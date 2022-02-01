Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $58.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 266,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,913,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.