Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

