Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,599. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
