Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,599. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

