Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.14

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Solaris has a market cap of $203,976.36 and approximately $53,972.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

