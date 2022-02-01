SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $131,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $134,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $238.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.96.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,898,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.