SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of SOFI opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

