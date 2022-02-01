SnowSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,573.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $135,573.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

