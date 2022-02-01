Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snap stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

