Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMIN. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,585 ($21.31) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.