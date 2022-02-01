SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.67. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 24,303 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 57.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 535,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

