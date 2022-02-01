SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SL Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SLI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SL Industries stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Industries Company Profile

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Industries (SLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.