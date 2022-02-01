Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $22.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

SKLZ stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

