Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the December 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYTA opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

