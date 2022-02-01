SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 135,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,366,090 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $2,692,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

