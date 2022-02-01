Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

