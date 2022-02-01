Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 142 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SRE stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 88.70 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,338,531.86). Insiders purchased 847,500 shares of company stock worth $111,259,000 over the last ninety days.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

