Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

