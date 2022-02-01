Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $40.98. 2,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.