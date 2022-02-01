Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 19,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.