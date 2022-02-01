Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.