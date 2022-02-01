Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SGFY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

