Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0036

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $90,612.42 and approximately $950.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

