ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 238.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 194.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

