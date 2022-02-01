Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Decreases By 38.7%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

