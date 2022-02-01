Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Increases By 56.5%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the December 31st total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,726.7 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. TUI has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

