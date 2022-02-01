Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Grows By 103.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

IRL stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.2808 per share. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.