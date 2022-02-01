Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Declines By 28.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc bought 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKIC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.