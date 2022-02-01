Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 44.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMSMY opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.