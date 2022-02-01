Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Increases By 120.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the December 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

