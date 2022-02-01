Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Drops By 38.2%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,264. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 350.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

