Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Increases By 49.0%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,023.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.
About Otsuka
