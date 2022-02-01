Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Increases By 49.0%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,023.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

