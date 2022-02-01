Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Declines By 41.7%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NDVLY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 2,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. New World Development has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Get New World Development alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.13%.

NDVLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.