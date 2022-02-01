Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Decreases By 20.4%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

