Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 40.5%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.0 days.

LPSIF remained flat at $$0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Legend Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

