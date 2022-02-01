Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rises By 59.0%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,379. The company has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.